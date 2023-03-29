The world is set to prepare an international treaty to address plastic waste management. This comes at a time countries are being tasked to take appropriate action on mitigating plastic waste pollution.

This formed the crux of a stakeholders meeting on the development of guidelines on Nigeria’s plastic waste management policy.

Nigeria ranks ninth among countries with the highest contributions to plastic pollution

It accounts for 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually and more than 88 percent of this waste generated in the country remain unrecycled ending up in water bodies like rivers and lakes and the ocean.

The rising rate of plastic pollution is now a global concern as stakeholders in this room want countries to take appropriate action to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

This meeting is the first step towards developing guidelines on the country’s plastic waste management policy through a 2.5m dollar programme that will last for the next three years.

Nigeria has formulated a national policy to promote the sustainable use of plastic and assures that it will take measures to encourage and promote a circular economy for waste management.