The Commandant of the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS, Ayodele Adeleke has commended the Aviation Security Personnel of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for maintaining a high level of discipline.

Adeleke stated this in his opening remarks during the Graduation Ceremony of the Arms Precision Training for the Aviation Security Personnel, held at the NISS Range in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The training was the outcome of the collaboration between the Department of State Services and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, to equip the operatives on capacity and professionalism in tackling the myriad security challenges as more airports are springing up across the country.

Adeleke who applauded the graduands for maintaining high a high level of discipline during the training also admonished them to be good ambassadors of FAAN and NISS in the Areas of RResponsibilityas they manned the gate of the nation.

In his speech, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mr Kabir Muhammed commended the collaborative efforts between the two institutions, highlighting his five cardinal pillars to the graduands, which “are discipline, Professionalism, Leadership, Accountability and Responsibility.”

He advised them to be more focused and committed to their jobs and project a good image of the country.

The DGSS Representative, Mrs Sure Olufe in her remarks, appreciated the management of FAAN for investing in capacity building and advocated more training and re-training of their personnel.

She commended the high quality of training the graduands received and advised them to remain committed to the service to the nation.

The ceremony was graced by some dignitaries including; the Executive Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Dikko Umaru-RADDA among others.