Wife of Abia state Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, says she will not relent in her resolve to support children with special needs in the state.

She expressed this while visiting various motherless and rehabilitative homes in Umuahia.

In the spirit of the New Year celebrations, Wife of Abia State Governor paid a visit to this home to make these vulnerable ones feel loved.

Mrs Otti encouraged the management of the home to sustain the care they give to the children.

The management expressed joy for her visit and kind gesture.

Mrs Priscilia Otti is determined to bring succour to the downtrodden .

The administration of Governor Otti says it will continue to show commitment to lifting the burdens of the citizens especially the indigents.