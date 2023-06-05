Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the 5th June, 2022 terror attack in Owo as a devastating tragedy that struck the government and people of the state.

The Governor said the state will always remember the tragedy that befell Owo Kingdom following the attack on innocent worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The governor added that one year after, the people are still nursing pain, scars of the heavy blow.

Governor Akeredolu expressed appreciation to the people of Nigeria for standing up for Owo and Ondo State in general during these trying times.

He particularly thanked former President, Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as well as other members of the Buhari led administration for their roles and supports after the attack.

Governor Akeredolu also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his brother Governors under the platform of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for their kind donations and assistance.

He stressed, “The Church of God was desecrated. A place of worship, considered safe, was turned into a slaughter slab. Our people were mindlessly killed by cowards and mass murderers. It was a tale of pain, sorrow, and fear. We are still grappling with the shock from the attack.

“So far, the Donation Management Committee on Owo Attack, led by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, has reached out to the dependants of the victims and the injured. We have provided financial and medical assistance to the dependants and the injured.

“We understand that no amount of money can fill the void left by our loved ones. Our efforts are geared toward easing the burden created by the death of breadwinners in the families”