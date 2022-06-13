Owo terror attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has extended the mourning period in the state to Wednesday, June 15th, 2022.The extension is sequel to the resolution of the Southwest Governors’ Forum to observe a 3-day mourning period, starting from Monday, 13th June to Wednesday, 15th June, 2022 across all the Southwest states.

Governor Akeredolu has also directed that all flags in the state must be flown at half-mast for the three days period.

Recall that the Governor had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days from Monday, June 6th, to Sunday, June 12th, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated his brother Governors in the Southwest for the massive love and cooperation shown since the horrendous attack in Owo.