Oyo Govt declares three- day of mourning over Owo terror attack

The government of Oyo State has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the victims of terrorist attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.The decision, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, was in compliance with the communique issued at the end of a virtual meeting of the Governors of the South-West States held recently.

According to the statement, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has approved that flags fly at half mast from Monday June 13, 2022 to Wednesday, June 15, in honour of the slain victims of the Owo Catholic Church attack.

The statement reads “The government of Oyo State hereby announces a three-day mourning period in honour of the victims of the Owo Catholic Church massacre.

“Flags are to be flown at half mast between Monday June 13 and Wednesday June 15 at all public buildings and offices.”

The statement further quoted the communique signed by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos) as agreeing on the following:

“The Governors condemn, in very strong terms, the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State, and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South-West. “The Governors sympathise with the victims of the mindless attack in Owo.

“The Governors noted, with great discomfiture, the increasing agitations about spaces taken over by unidentified and unknown migrants in all South-West States.

The meeting, therefore, recommends an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of these undocumented settlers by relevant security agencies in all the States.