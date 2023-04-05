With about fourteen days into Ramadan, a former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola has encouraged Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to be hopeful of improved economy and standard of living in the country in no distant time.

Adegboyega Oyetola was speaking at a Special Ramadan lecture and prayers organized to mark his 40th wedding anniversary and his wife’s 63rd birthday.

Muslim faithful and clerics, friends, Politicians and neighbors converged on the country home of the former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to celebrate with him and his wife.

In a lecture, the guest speaker says God has created every human on earth to worship Him and do good to others.

Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is thankful to God for sparing his life and that of his wife.

He encouraged Muslim faithful to take advantage of the ongoing Ramadan to seek the face of Allah.

The event featured prayers for the family and Osun State as well as presentation of Ramadan gifts to the participants.