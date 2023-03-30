The United States of America and North America Chapter of the All Progressives Congress have alerted the world to what it says is a protest at the park in front of the White allegedly sponsored by the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential Election, Peter Obi.

The party disclose this in Statement signed by its Chairman in the United States of America, Professor Tai Balofin.

The party noted in the Statement that the Government of the United States of America is not in support of the protest as it is routine in the United States for anybody to get a permit to protests peacefully.

It however said that no amount of propaganda, lies and manipulation can stop the inauguration of the validly elected President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by a majority of Nigerians.

Going further, it said the party has mobilised true Nigerians to come out in support of the mandate they freely gave the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party asserted that Nigeria will continue to grow better and together as one united indivisible entity to take its place in the comity of nations.

The party urged all Nigerians to go about their businesses peacefully without fear or favour, let or hindrance.

