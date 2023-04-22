The anti-kidnapping squad of the police command in Osun state has rescued a couple kidnapped a few days ago on their way to a vigil.

This is just as the police paraded three suspects who are allegedly specialised in robbery and extortion in Osogbo.

The Couple was said to have been abducted along Osogbo-Ekelede Iragbiji by some unknown gunmen on Friday last week on their way to vigi.

The couple said the perpetrators of the crime blocked the road with log of woods while the motorcycle carrying them suddenly ran into the barricade where they were abducted.

According to them, they were taken to the bush after a long walk, tied with rope by the kidnappers who were demanding for 30 million ransom before the police came to their rescue.

Another resident, Alimi Azeez whose wife was kidnapped along Ikeru road about three weeks ago and later rescued by the police even after 500 000 naira ransom came to appreciate efforts of the State Police command.

The police also paraded three suspects who specialise in robbery in some parts of the State.

A number of kidnapping cases have been reported in the state between December last year and now