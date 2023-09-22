Six of the abducted female Student’s of Federal University Gusau, have been rescued by troops of operation Hadarin Daji.

Some Armed bandits were killed by the troops during the rescue operation.

Operational motorcycles, One AK47 riffle and other items belonging to the Gunmen were also recovered.

It would be recalled that Unspecified Number Of Female Student’s of Federal University Gusau were abducted Thursday night by armed bandits during raid on three Houses which most occupants are female Student’s

The House is Located in Sabon Gida Community, near the school.

Security agencies said efforts are Ongoing to rescue other Victims unhurt. This is the fourth time in nine months that Student’s of the federal University Gusau were abducted.