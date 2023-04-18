Eight abducted female students of Government Secondary School, Awon, Kachia Local government area of Kaduna state have escaped from their abductors.

Recall that armed gunmen on the Third of April 2023 kidnapped the girls together with other villagers.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the students escaped from a thick forest around the Kaduna – Niger interstate boundaries, and walked for days before arriving at a location where they were received.

He however did not disclose the name of the place citing security reasons.

According to the commissioner, the students have been safely evacuated to a military facility where they are presently receiving medical attention.

Governor El-Rufai has expressed his delight over the development and has praised the students for demonstrating sheer courage and resilience in making their escape from captivity.