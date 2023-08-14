The Wife of the First Class Traditional Ruler of Gurku kingdom who was abducted alongside her husband Jibril Mamman-Waziri on the 6th of August, 2023 is still in the custody of kidnappers.

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule had on Monday announced the release of the traditional ruler but was silent about the release of the pregnant wife.

A source in the community who spoke to TVC News confirmed that the wife of the monarch is yet to be released.

At the time of filling in this report the police is yet to confirm this development.

Several calls were made to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel without a response.