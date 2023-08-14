Troops of operation Hakorin Damisa 2 have killed two suspected armed bandits in the Amere-Ududu community in Southern Kaduna state.

The joint taskforce also arrested 62 suspects in connection with armed banditry, gunrunning, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other heinous crimes.

Their efforts also led to the recovery of 4 locally fabricated rifles, 2 Dane guns, 21 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 rounds of 9mm, 11 cartridges, 6 AK 47 magazines, 1 pistol magazine, 2 cutlasses, 1 knife, 4 mobile phones, and 2 vehicles.

42 Cows and 17 sheep, for a total of 426 cows, were seized for illegally grazing on farmlands belonging to locals across the Operation STF Joint Operation Area and handed over to the local authorities.

The Spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Captain Oya James, made the development known in a press release made available to TVC News.