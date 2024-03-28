The abducted Editor of FirstNews, Segun Olatunji, has regained freedom after fourteen days in captivity.

At a news conference in Abuja, the Nigeria Guild of Editors, Nigeria Union of Journalists and the International Press Institute strongly warned against trampling on media freedom in the country.

On March 15, armed military men invaded the Lagos home of FirstNews Editor, Segun Olatunji and whisked him away.

Efforts by his organisation, family members and colleagues in the media profession to locate his whereabouts dis not yeild much.

A news conference organised by the media community was initially to raise alarm over the whereabouts of the Editor but the story changed as soon as the news of his release was announced, he was set free in the early hours of Thursday.

After series of inquiries, it was confirmed that the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, arrested and tortured the journalist for two weeks.

The Nigeria Guild of Editors, National Union of Journalists and the International Press Institute call on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the freedom of the press in the interest of the nation’s democracy.

Segun Olatunji shared his experience in a solitary detention facility of the DIA for fourteen days.