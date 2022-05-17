Zamfara Based Journalist, Idris Haruna Magami, regains Freedom

Zamfara based kidnapped Journalist Idris Haruna Magami has regained freedom

He was released Monday evening after Six days in Captivity

TVC News gathered that the Victim was released after payment of ransom to his Abductors

Details in the payment of ransom is still sketchy.

Idris Haruna Magami a popular Radio presenter in Zamfara was abducted last wednesday while on his way to his hometown Magami, in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State

He is a staff of Zamfara State Radio and Television Services, Gusau

Magami/ Dansadau road has been on the news for the wrong reasons following incessant attack on Communities, Commuters and Security operatives

Magami is about fifty kilometers from Dansadau, an area known as one of the hotbed of Banditry

Zamfara is one of the northern states that is Suffering from armed banditry, Kidnapping and Cattle rustling for over a decade

Communities, Schools, major Highways among other places were attacked leading to the loss of lives, destruction of Properties and mass and abduction of Persons.

The Northwestern part of Nigeria has suffered from repeated attacks by armed gangs who have attacked everybody from farmers to herders and the security forces who have also responded with several surgical airstrikes from the Nigerian Airforce which has at times decimated the ranks of the bandits who have proven to be very resilient.

Special Military operations have been launched to help in bringing down the scale of attacks and killings by the gangs such as Operation Hadarin Daji, Puff Adder and Others.

According to experts the issue in Zamfara and Other parts of the Northwest are multi pronged caused by a combination of factors including Climate Change, Illegal Mining of Precious Metals, Smuggling and Cattle Rustling.

The scale of killings by the bandits according to observers is no longer what many called Banditry but Terrorism and recent happenings have lent credence to these claims with the shooting down of an Alpha Jet belonging to the Nigerian Airforce and the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna Passenger Train of the Nigerian Railwayas Corporation.