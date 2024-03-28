Al Habibiyyah Islamic Society, has called on the Federal Government to invest in peace rather than in Defence to curb Nigeria’s security challenges .

The organisation believes it is cheaper and more durable to invest in peace than in defence .

This was disclosed at a Ramadan Programme for women at the Al habibiyah society in Abuja .

Muslims across the world are observing Ramadan which is considered an obligation and treasure for them as it has a lot of rewards from the almighty.

This year is very tough for most Nigerian Muslims as prices of commodities have sky rocketed due to the removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 .

Al Habibiyyah Islamic society has organised a weekly programme for women , this is to remind the women of their position in Islam , and the world .

And also how they can manage their home, and society .

The theme of the programme is titled Maryam in the Holy Quran which represents every thing good.

Chief Imam of the Mosque urge Nigerian leaders to focus on peace instead of defence as it is the only way to guarantee sustainable peace in the country.

About two thousand four hundred Muslim faithful comes to Al-Habibiyyah to break their fast everyday .

Nigerians are advised to be good to their neighbors and also be law abiding citizens if they want to see the kind of nation they desire.