Government across levels and private stakeholders have been urged to invest in sporting facilities for children and young adults to help them effectively channel their energies and build social skills.

This call was made during a recent games festival for children in Lagos.

Advertisement

According to research, organised sport has many psychological and social benefits for children. It does not only guarantee healthy bodies, it teaches them important life skills.

These among others are the reason for the games Festival which is a harvest of various sporting activities.

At a school event organised in Lagos, Children practiced for weeks to showcase their supporting skills before their parents, friends and guests.

Advertisement

Organisers say events like this will help children develop better ways of coping with the highs and lows of life and also help them learn to control their emotions and channel negative feelings in a healthy way.

The proprietor/CEO, Blooming Greens School, Susan Babatunde-Yamah said sporting activities cannot be over emphasised.

She added that the activities will enable them develop their social and emotional skills which will enable them to be team players.

Advertisement

Young adults present at the event relished the positive impact sporting activities engaged in as kid have helped them develop many social skills in life.

The children on the other hand who call for more competitive events want government and other stakeholders to build facilities where they can hone their skills.

To keep children interested in sports, parents are to make it a positive experience by helping them have fun being active rather than winning or losing.