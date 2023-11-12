The four-day orientation for council members and other government heads in Katsina state has ended with a renewed call on the government to invest more in training and retaining its workforce for better outcomes.

This and other recommendations were contained in a communique issued to the government by the participants at the end of the orientation programme.

It was a time for senior civil servants and political appointees to brainstorm, discussing academic papers presented at the four-day session for a proper understanding of the government rules of engagement and procedures.

The purpose of the orientation was to promote synergy among the components of the government in line with the present administration’s plan to reinvigorate its workforce.

Politicians have often complained of Lack of commitment on the part of civil servants to play the game by it’s rules, a reason that has prompted periodic reforms.

The Katsina state deputy governor Farouk Lawal who declared the event closed also spoke on the reasons for the reforms.

Other speakers at the event described the orientation as a window to generate a more cordial working relationship between different departments and units of the state.

It is expected that the government will not only sustain efforts like this but will step it down to other senior cadres to promote harmony in the system.