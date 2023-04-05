It’s been more than Forty-eight hours since more that a dozen persons including students were kidnapped in Kachia local government area of Kaduna state.

As at the time of filing this report, no contact has been made with the children, neither has any demand for ransom been made by the abductors.

The Kaduna State Government later on Tuesday confirmed that only eight students were abducted along with other citizens.

The Authorities also say that the abducted students were not kidnapped in the school compound.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the students were on their way home from school when they met the bandits, who already abducted other residents.

He also disclosed that the management of the school has submitted the names and classes of the kidnapped students.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the abduction, describing it as unfortunate.

He also received assurances of efforts being exploited to rescue the eight students and other kidnapped citizens.