No fewer that 10 students have been reportedly kidnapped by yet-to-be identified men in Kachia Local government area of Kaduna state.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday and the victims are said to be students of Government day Secondary School, Awon.

This was revealed in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

He says the exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained as detailed reports are still being awaited from security agencies.

Advertisement

According to him the reports will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

3 ARRESTED IN KADUNA OVER TWIN GANG KILLING IN CHIKUN LGA

Kaduna state government authorities say at least three suspects have been arrested in relation to the alleged killing of two citizens in an incident of gang violence in Chikun local government area.

The violence which reportedly began on Sunday in Sabon Gari -Trikania area, lasted till Monday and at least six additional person were reportedly injured.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, the Kaduna State government imposed a 24-hour curfew in the affected communities.

In addition, the Government also announced a ban on all social activities linked with the violence such as Kidan Bishi, Kidan Gala and Hunting expeditions.

The announcement was made by Samuel Aruwan the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The commissioner directed Security agencies to enforce the curfew within the said location to restore order.

The decision according to him, was taken after a thorough appraisal of the security situation by the military, police and Senior officials of the Department of State Services.

Advertisement

The government has also directed the arrest of anyone linked with the peddling of hard drugs in Nasarawa and Sabon Garin Nasarawa areas.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the prompt action of the military and police in preventing the violence from escalating beyond the area.