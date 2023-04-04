The joint action congress of the staff unions in NASENI has appealed to relevant authorities to ensure the release of the complete remittances due to the Agency.

The Union at its joint press briefing in Abuja said this would greatly assist the Agency in meeting its mandate.

NASENI by its mandate is designed to conduct developmental work in the areas of manufacturing so that it can coordinate the proliferation of technologies developed in Nigeria.

Under the tenure of its present Executive Vice Chairman Professor Sani Haruna, the agency has had a new lease of life and a better understanding between the workers’ Unions and management.

But funding to enable the Union meet the lofty targets it has set for itself, has remained a major challenge

The federal government had directed the Federal Inland Revenue Service to collect and remit the statutory deductions due to the agency inline with the agency’s Act.

Since the enactment of the Act, its funding provisions have not been fully implemented.

Here at this briefing, the joint staff Unions complain that the partial funding of the agency has greatly affected its efficiency.

They call on all concerned to ensure the speedy implementation of the full remittances due to the agency, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Unions also describe the extension of tenure of the executive vice chairman of the agency, professor Haruna, as a smart move by the president which will help the incoming government and the Nigeria economy.

FRSCTO PARTNER NBA ON ROAD SAFETY, COMPENSATION

The federal Road Safety Corps has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association as part of efforts to ensure victims of road crashes are duly compensated through established legal processes.

The partnership with the NBA is geared towards filing civil action against recalcitrant drivers and their employers whose bad road use culture results in road traffic injuries and fatalities.

The partnership was established during a working visit of the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu to the President, Nigeria Bar Association, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau.

During the visit, the Corps Marshal emphasised the need to bring to an end the current reign of impunity on Nigeria’s roads by ensuring that any driver whose actions or inactions lead to loss of lives or injuries of other road users is made to face the wrath of the law.

The NBA President lauded the gesture and reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Bar Association to partner with the Corps in that regard, because it is for the interest of the entire nation.

He assured the Corps Marshal that the 125 branches of the Association will be directed to key into the partnership and ensure smooth handling of the cases as applicable.

