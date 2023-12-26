The chief of Air staff Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar has promised to improve serviceability of the Air force fleet to improve the performance of the air force in a joint operation environment.

He disclosed this during a routine visit to the the Minna Airforce base.

The air chief said The Airforce has kept an average of 75% serviceability of its fleet , the target however he said is to achieve above 90% serviceability in all its platforms in 2024.

The spate of NAF helicopters crashing leaving casualties has been a source of worry to aviation and safety experts in the last two years, with stakeholders calling on the military to uphold standard operating procedures and routine maintenance of its fleet.

In August 2023, NAF MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed near Chukuba Village in Niger State, leaving casualties behind.

In 2021, at least 20 military officers lost their lives within three months in three crashes involving NAF jets.