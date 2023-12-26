As the Christmas celebration enters its second day, the chief of Air staff Air marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar has joined troops of air component operation Hadarin Daji and 213 forward operating base in Katsina to celebrate Christmas.

This has been the tradition of the Nigeria Air Force annually to appreciate and encourage it’s personnel for greater success.

The Air Force chief together with the state Governor who was represented by his deputy had Christmas lunch with the officers in the front line at the Air Force base in katsina.

On arrival at the Umar Musa Yaradua international airport in katsina the chief of air staff commenced his visit with the inspection of ongoing projects at bakuru village before proceedings to the venue.

It was a moment for a review of activities through out the year and set new targets for the new year .

As the onslaught on banditry activities continues the chief also talked about the efforts made by the federal government to procure new equipment for the Airforce to sustain its campaign against the bandits.

Katsina state Government on its part commended efforts of the security personnel and the air force for the successes recorded most recently on the war on banditry and kidnapping.

He also reassured the armed forces and other stakeholders in security of the resolve of the government to continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the fight against insecurity succeeds.

It was a moment for the troops to also rejoice and interact with the leaders as they celebrate Christmas far away from home.

Recently, results show that the Airforce and other security agencies have had the upper hand and increased its bombardment of criminal hideouts and it’s targeted attacks on bandits and other enemies of peace in the country.