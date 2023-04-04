The federal Road Safety Corps has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association as part of efforts to ensure victims of road crashes are duly compensated through established legal processes.

The partnership with the NBA is geared towards filing civil action against recalcitrant drivers and their employers whose bad road use culture results in road traffic injuries and fatalities.

The partnership was established during a working visit of the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu to the President, Nigeria Bar Association, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau.

During the visit, the Corps Marshal emphasised the need to bring to an end the current reign of impunity on Nigeria’s roads by ensuring that any driver whose actions or inactions lead to loss of lives or injuries of other road users is made to face the wrath of the law.

The NBA President lauded the gesture and reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Bar Association to partner with the Corps in that regard, because it is for the interest of the entire nation.

He assured the Corps Marshal that the 125 branches of the Association will be directed to key into the partnership and ensure smooth handling of the cases as applicable.