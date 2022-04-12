Police Foil Attack in Kachia LG of Kaduna State, Kill Bandit

Officials of the Kaduna Police command say its men on Monday foiled an attack by armed terrorist at Akwando village in Kachia Local government area of Kaduna.

The command’s spokesperson Muhammed Jalige, who disclosed this on Tuesday added that an AK -47 rifle was also recovered from a bandits who was neutralized.

He explained that the police operatives on arriving the location after receiving credible intelligence, engaged the bandits in a fierce fire exchange and overpowered them.

However some of the bandits escaped with bullet wounds according to the Police Public Relations officer.