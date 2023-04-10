The recent signing of the Business Facilitation and Enabling Bill has been described as part of efforts aimed at ensuring that the initiatives to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria are aligned with Government’s objectives.

Business Expert, Fidelis Chukwu, made this disclosure while speaking on the signing of the Business Facilitation Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Mr Chukwu who was speaking to Tolulope Ogunjobi on Business Nigeria on TVC News on Monday Afternoon sad the move is to align all efforts to ensure Ease of Doing Business is enhanced in Nigeria.

He said the act will help in giving effect to some of the Federal Government’s policies to ensure the success of the move to improve the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

He said the Act will also help in ensuring that the Business Environment in Nigeria is friendly and in line with International best practices.

According to him, the Presidential Ease of Doing Business Council led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been doing a lot to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

He added that the challenges to the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria are enormous and they cannot address all issues holistically with issues coming up anytime one is solved.

He added that the changes that occur daily in the Business environment especially transparency on how things can be done especially in getting licences, permits and Other government documents or certification has been a major source of irritation and delay for Businesses.

He also decries the issue of duplication of duties by multiple agencies of government leading to unnecessary delay in getting things off the ground for businesses in Nigeria.

