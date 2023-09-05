The Chairman of Jaiz Bank Plc, Alhaji Mustapha Bintube, has urged the federal government and governments at other levels to continue working on creation of an enabling environment for ease of doing business.

This, he said, would aid charity organisations that are assisting people with funds to establish businesses.

Alhaji Bintube spoke on Saturday during the grand finale of the annual Zakah distribution of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation for the year 2023 in Abuja.

According to him, when an enabled environment is in place for businesses to thrive, charity organisations would be encouraged to empower more people to establish businesses through their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Nigeria, he said, has no business being the poverty capital of the world.

Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, said the foundation has disbursed over N431 million to 9,882 beneficiaries across 29 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since it began zakat collection in 2016.

Dr Shuaib stated that over N66.5 million was disbursed to 1,156 people this year.

He said the foundation felt the pains and agonies of the poor, the needy and vulnerable people in the society, due to the deplorable economic situation of the country.

Chairman of Jaiz Takaful Insurance Ltd, Hajiya Zainab AbdurRahman, who chaired the event, said the gesture was geared towards improving the beneficiaries’ standard of living.

She urged the beneficiaries to put the items given to them into proper use.

