The National Secretary of the All progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Basiru says President Bola Tinubu will never be distracted from making life better for Nigerians by the antics of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi.

Addressing party members in Osogbo, Ajibola Basiru said the President has shown high sense of responsibility to addressing the challenges being faced by Nigerians since he assumed Office in May this year.

Advertisement

It’s the General meeting of the All Progressives Congress in Osogbo local government.

Despite the heavy downpour, Party faithful waited to welcome one of their leaders who is also the national Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru to the meeting.

Ajibola Basiru encouraged them to remain united and continue to work for the success of the party ahead of 2026 Governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

The APC National Secretary said a lot of efforts are being put in place by the federal Government to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians including the reorganization of NPOWER, introduction of CNG vehicles among others.

Ajibola Basiru alleged the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke of not being transparent with the palliatives received from the federal Government and also described as nonexistence, most of the projects the Governor claimed to have implemented.

Other party stalwarts at the meeting solicited support for the President and leaders of the party at all levels.

Advertisement

In a reaction, the People’s Democratic Party said the State has witnessed rapid development in the last ten months of Ademola Adeleke as Governor

The Party in a statement said it is confident of governing the state beyond 2026.