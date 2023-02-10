Senator representing Osun Central District and Official Spokesman of the Nigerian Senate, Ajibola Basiru speaking on how the naira redesign, fuel scarcity, insecurity will affect the 2023 general election which is less than three weeks away said Nigeria is in unfortunately a very precarious situation.

Advertisement

He noted on ThisMorning that there is a difference between whether you have an order of court and whether that order of court is capable of being supervised or being rendered otiose by the actions of those who are supposed to implement the order.

“My understanding is that the Supreme Court granted an interim order staying action on taking the old notes out of circulation but unfortunately even before that order was granted, the CBN had made a representation to the Nigerian people that the new note will not be acceptable after 31st of January.

“By 31st of January, over 99.9 percent of the old note in circulation have been returned to the CBN, as people were depositing old notes, the CBN refused to give out the new notes so even when the CBN gave an extension to February 10, practically that extension is actually meaningless because the bulk of the old notes are likely out of circulation.

Advertisement

“Upon inquiry in Osun state, it was discovered that the CBN is not giving out new notes to the banks, rather CBN is asking them to come and pick up old 50 naira notes and 20 notes.

SenatorBasiru stated that it was rather unfortunate that incompetent, unpatriotic people are put at the helms of Nigeria’s financial sector.

According to him, based on data available to the CBN of the depositors in the in every bank at least 60 percent of the required threshold of the withdrawal should have been made available to all the banks but that was not to be.

Advertisement

“I made enquiry frantically from banks in Oshogbo and they told me and I firmly believe that deliberately, the CBN is not giving out the new note to the bank which has put people who work in the bank in Jeopardy because the impression being given by the CBN is that there are enough new notes in the banks is creating a situation whereby Nigerians are believing that it is the people who are in the banks that are not giving out the money but that is not the truth.

“There’s still no succor for Nigerians despite the order of the Supreme Court”.

Speaking further on the situation, Senator Ajibola said he feels sad that Nigerians have to go through the pains, adding that it is callous for anybody put in the position of responsibility to implement a program of government in a way that inflict untold hardship on majority of the Nigerian people no matter what the motive could be.

Advertisement

” I don’t think we are alive as a government and I’m not exonerating myself to our responsibility after the oath that was sworn to under the Nigerian Constitution section 14 of the Constitution which actually states that security and Welfare of the people should be the Paramount purpose of governance.

“What we are witnessing today is capable of jeopardising security of the people and certainly is already affecting negatively the wealth of our people.

“Many of our daily workers are finding it hard to survive, many of our traders are finding it hard to trade and many of our school goers are also having challenge of being able to be alive to responsibility.

Advertisement

Senator Ajibola stated that the financial technology industry of Nigeria is still not very Savvy to be able to take the kind of demands that is being put on it.

The timing of this policy has created an inference of possible conspiracy. Also the Hazard and very incompetent manner by which the implementation is also being done also give inference to a deliberate attempt to create situation of Anarchy, helplessness, hopelessness and a situation of frustration for a majority

of Nigerians.

He added that many productive hours have been wasted by Nigerians on Queues on ATMs that will never dispense and even when they dispense, it dispenses two thousand naira.

Advertisement

Senator Basiru said he is not oblivious of the fact that there are elements within the present government and also element within the political party that never wanted Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to emerge as a candidate of the party.

He appealed to Nigerians that whether Naira or fuel is made available, all should come out en-mass and vote on election day for a renewed hope.