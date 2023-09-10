Infrastructure is one of the main indices of development in any state, Which is why Billions of Naira is pumped into road development and maintenance by several governments.

This doesn’t seem to be the case in the Matogun- Oke Aro area of Ogun state as residents struggle with dilapidated roads.

The following report takes a look at how the state of the road networks in these communities affect residents.

Broken down vehicles, abandoned homes and businesses, these are familiar sights in this environment.

Children unable to go to school delaying their educational development, and most painful of all, broken family ties.

The Matogun/Oke Aro area of Ogun state has over four CDC’s combined that cover the area.

Despite this overwhelming number of people, residents feel left out as they say there has been no government intervention for the residents in over two decades.

With an estimated 50 million spent according to the residents, the roads are still in deplorable conditions with wide gullies in places where the drainages have been overwhelmed by water.

In a bid to call on the Government’s attention, residents in the area are holding a protest against these deplorable road conditions.

They hope that with this call to action, government will listen to their requests and they will reap the benefits of democracy especially in the area of road infrastructure.

