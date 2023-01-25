Some residents of Ondo state made use of the work free day declared by the state government to obtain their permanent Voter’s cards.

This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission says about 300,000 PVCs were left to be collected as at last week in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had last week announced Tuesday 24th of January as a work free day to enable residents obtain their permanent Voter’s cards.

This decision followed the resolution of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the southwest that governors in the region should declare work free day in their states.

While monitoring the distribution of the cards, some residents took advantage of the day to pick up their cards.

But many of them lamented that the process is slow.

They want the electoral body to deploy more staff to conduct the exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it is up to the task and urged more Nigerians to come out to pick their PVCs.

The commission’s head of voter education, public relations, gender and civil society organisations, said over 300,00 PVCs have not been collected.

As the deadline for the collection of permanent Voter’s cards approaches, it is hoped that more Nigerians will take advantage of the period to make themselves eligible to be part of the decision making

2023 DUG defectors ‘ll return after general elections – PDP

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has assured that some members of Delta United Group, DUG, which on Sunday defected to opposition party as a result of self inflicted frustration over the emergence of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as the party’s governorship candidate, will surely return to PDP after the forthcoming general elections.

Oghenesivbe gave the assurance on Monday, while speaking as a guest of Delta Rainbow Television public affairs programme, “Morning Ride,” saying that what the defectors did was to shamelessly lick their vomit, the All Progressives Congress, APC and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He disclosed that the infamous defection was foreseeable, not a surprise to Deltans judging from the unguarded anti-democratic statements and negative body language of the defectors after the party’s governorship primary wherein Oborevwori emerged winner in a free, fair and transparent exercise.

Oghenesivbe noted that the universal principles of party politics in constitutional democracies allow for free and fair contest, as was the case in Delta PDP governorship primary, but that after the exercise the losers and stakeholders must of a necessity collapse political structures to work for the victory of the party and candidates.

The PDP Campaign Council mouthpiece, further disclosed that all coordinators of David Edevbie Campaign Organisation across the twenty five local government areas in the state, on Sunday declared their unalloyed support for the candidacy of Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori at the country home of their authentic amiable leader, Olorogun Dr Isaac Akpoveta.

Edevbie LGA coordinators made the declaration during Delta Central PDP candidates consultation visit to Akpoveta, led by Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, pointing to show that the DUG defectors are on a futile Political sojourn. And very soon, Olorogun David Edevbie will be sheriffied.

Oghenesivbe, who is also the Executive Assistant on Communications to the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP and Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, said a check on the political relevance of the defectors revealed that they are spent politicians looking for greener pastures without corresponding electoral value and relevance.

He however noted that their selfish ambitions cannot be actualized in the opposition party, which is why they shall hurriedly return to PDP after the forthcoming general elections, adding that their decision will have negative effects on their fractured and derailed political career.

“The recent defection of some DUG members was never a surprise to us in PDP, it was foreseeable because of their undemocratic statements and negative body language after the governorship primary.

“The defectors are simply searching for greener pastures in the wrong party, because PDP and our excessive local content governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will defeat Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the APC at the polls on March 11.