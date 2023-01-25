The presidency says no one should take Elder Statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakkasi Serious over his comment on a live television programme where he questioned President Buhari’s support for the APC at the forthcoming election.

The senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu put out a press statement where he defended President Buhari’s commitment to the APC and his resolve to campaign for candidates of the party.

He says Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalties of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President.

Garba Shehu pointed out that only on Monday, President Buhari was out at a rally in Bauchi supporting the flag bearer of the party, and if Presidential duties permit, he is scheduled to make further appearances at campaign events in the coming weeks.

The presidency insists President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, flagbearer of the APC in next months presidential election is unquestioned.

OSUN APC RAISES ALARM OVER INCESSANT ATTACKS FROM PDP

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has again called in the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Service to arrest rising violence in the State in the last two months.

The Director, Directorate of Media of the Party’s Presidential Campaign Council in Osun State, Remi Omowaye was addressing journalists following attacks on members in the State which led to loss of lives and property.

It’s another Press Conference addressed by the APC over attacks on members across the state

The Party alleged that it’s Osun West Senatorial candidate narrowly escaped death in Ikire on Tuesday while some of his campaign vehicles were destroyed.

They alleged that the attacks were carried out by the PDP

The party says it has reported series of attacks to the Police without any action taken.

But the PDP says the allegation by the APC is an attempt to tarnish the image of the Government, the Governor and the Party in the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola says perpetrators will be arrested.

She says police in the State are apolitical.

A number of campaign billboards have been vandalized aside from kidnapping for ransom which is now rampant in the last few weeks in the State.

The latest incident of Kidnapping happened in Osogbo, the state capital about 24 hours ago with the abductors demanding five million naira ransom.

ONDO RESIDENTS LAMENT AS THEY PICK THEIR PVCS ON WORK FREE DAY

Some residents of Ondo state made use of the work free day declared by the state government to obtain their permanent Voter’s cards.

This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission says about 300,000 PVCs were left to be collected as at last week in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had last week announced Tuesday 24th of January as a work free day to enable residents obtain their permanent Voter’s cards.

This decision followed the resolution of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the southwest that governors in the region should declare work free day in their states.

While monitoring the distribution of the cards, some residents took advantage of the day to pick up their cards.

But many of them lamented that the process is slow.

They want the electoral body to deploy more staff to conduct the exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it is up to the task and urged more Nigerians to come out to pick their PVCs.

The commission’s head of voter education, public relations, gender and civil society organisations, said over 300,00 PVCs have not been collected.

As the deadline for the collection of permanent Voter’s cards approaches, it is hoped that more Nigerians will take advantage of the period to make themselves eligible to be part of the decision making.