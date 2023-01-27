The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Benue people that there is hope for a better Nigeria if he is voted for.

He made these comments at the Presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress in Makurdi.

Arriving the Pa Aku stadium in Makurdi is the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He is escorted by the Minsiter of special Duties and governmental affairs, George Akume and other top APC delegates.

He is introduced by the Minister of special Duties and governmental affairs.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu reassures the Benue people of Hope that Nigeria will be a better place in all sectors when voted for

He urges the Benue people to acquire their PVCs in order to achieve the party’s goal.

OGUN RESIDENTS WELCOME TINUBU

Residents of Ogun State rolled out drum to receive the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and members of his team who were on campaign tour to the state.

They assured him of their commitment to deliver him as the next President of Nigeria and to re-elect the State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

It was a colourful outing for the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima as they were welcomed to the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta by thousands of Supporters.

They say they are committed to what they called superior revolution and ready to vote massively for Bola Tinubu because of his competence and experience.

They described him as the right man for the job.

The say irrespective of the antics of those who are working against the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the President of the country, they will mobilize people and go out to vote even if their is no fuel supply in the country .

For the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, he says Asiwaju’s victory is a done deal in Ogun State.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, many serving and former Governors, different Nollywood actors, musicians, students groups and artisans.

Tinubu-Shettima support group assures of victory in Adamawa/Taraba states.

An APC best political support organization: 1 TO TELL 50, has inaugurated its state executive members in Adamawa and Taraba states with strong determination of winning all the elective posts in the next month general election.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Yola, Senator representing Taraba Central, Yusuf A. Yusuf charged the group to work hard for the success of the the party.

While admonishing members to justify the confidence reposed in them, Founder of the 1 to tell 50, support group, Hadiza Sabo Abdullahi explained the idea behind establishing the organization and its purpose for supporting APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to her, the qualities that make the candidate best for the job are: vision, inspiration, strategic and critical thinking.

SABOTEURS BEHIND FUEL SCARCITY, NEW NOTES SCRACITY – TINUBU

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to blackmail the Federal Government for illicit political advantage.

Speaking in Markurdi, the Benue State capital, on Thursday, to a crowd of party supporters that graced the APC presidential campaign rally, Mr Tinubu said that while in power, the PDP administration gave fuel retail licences to their supporters and sympathisers who are now hoarding fuel to create long queues across the country and making Nigerians suffer

The former Lagos State governor added that the party of his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, is a “Poverty Development Party.”

This newspaper had reported on Wednesday what Mr Tinubu said during his campaign tour to Ogun State that the persistent fuel scarcity and inadequate new naira notes in the country were plans by saboteurs to frustrate him from being elected President in the 25 February election.

He did not, however, mention the names of the saboteurs.

Also, the APC presidential campaign council in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga on Thursday reiterated the position of Mr Tinubu on the fuel situation, saying the saboteurs were fifth columnists working in cahoots with the PDP.

A statement signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz on behalf of the Tinubu Media Office on Thursday quoted the former Lagos helmsman as saying: “They met good oil prices for 16 good years, they didn’t remember gas pipelines, they are what I called saboteurs yesterday. They gave PMS licenses to their supporters and sympathisers. They are the ones who started creating fake queues. PDP, enough is enough.”

Taking a further jab at Atiku, the APC presidential candidate noted that the PDP candidate didn’t know that he broke the civil service rule in Nigeria when he said he was doing transport business when he was in Customs Service.

