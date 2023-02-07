Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on people of the State not to allow the struggle for Southern Presidency to be in vain.

This comes as the lawmaker representing Akoko North-East and North-West Federal Constituency, Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo received more support for his re-election at the Ondo North Senatorial campaign for candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 elections.

The All Progressives Congress, APC Campaign Rally for Ondo North Senatorial District took place at the Methodist Primary School, Owo amid pomp and ceremony.

It was attended by APC leaders and supporters from the six local government areas of the senatorial district.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who addressed the large crowd of party supporters, explained that since the North has produced the President for eight years, it is the turn of the South to occupy the Presidency.

Governor Akeredolu stressed that the nationwide acceptability enjoyed by the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a sign of victory in the coming elections.

One of the candidates of the party, who is seeking re-election into the House of Representatives, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is confident that the APC will be triumphant in the elections.

He said the achievements recorded in his first term as a lawmaker, is visible for everybody to see.

Other candidates expressed confidence that APC will be victorious in the elections.

APC PROFESSIONAL COUNCIL URGES PRESIDENT BUHARI TO EXTEND NEW NOTES DEADLINE

The APC Professional Forum has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to consider all options including further extending the deadline for when the old currency will cease to be legal tender.

At a media briefing in Abuja, they say this has become important so as not to overheat the economy .

Commercial and daily life activities across Nigeria are under severe pressure, due to the scarcity of new Naira notes.

Long queues dot ATM machines as Nigerians struggle to get physical cash to spend.

Even online transactions are failing at this critical period, pushing citizens to within an inch of their endurance

The worsening petrol supply does not make the situation any easier for citizens.

Pain, frustration is evident on the face of the average Nigerian as he struggles to cope with this new reality.

The continued shortage of the new naira notes has forced Nigerians to adapt when it comes to daily expenses and engaging in any form of commercial transactions.

Many insist things have never been this bad

Presidential candidate of the APC, has counselled the CBN to be pragmatic rather than dogmatic in its deadline for the old notes, saying the sufferings of Nigerians should not be overlooked.

5000 MARKET MEN, WOMEN EMPOWERED, DECLARE SUPPORT FOR TINUBU, YAYI

A total of five thousands Market women and men in Ogun West Senatorial District have been empowered by the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the area, Solomon Adeola popularly known as Yayi.

He said the programme was designed to assist small and medium scale business owners particularly traders and market women to boost their businesses and the local economy.

These are beneficiaries of the programme drawn from markets in the five local government areas across the Senatorial District.

The programme which was organized by the APC Senatorial candidate in Ogun West, Solomon Adeola was done to assist market men and women in the area.

Market leaders in all the four zones of the state and notable politicians in the state who were in attendance commended the initiative and promised to support All Candidates of the All Progressives Congress.

Traditional rulers in Yewa Aworiland could not hide their joy as they called on other Politicians to emulate his good gesture.

They also promised to mobilize for APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Governor of the state who is seeking re-election, Senator Solomon Adeola and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress.

