Traders in Umuahia are complaining over low patronage, as the prices of food items in the market keep skyrocketing.

Correspondent Nnenna Gabriel visited the popular Orie Ugba market in Umuahia, Abia State said traders are uncomfortable as patronage dwindles.

The complaints from residents over the increase in the prices of food items and commodities have continued unabated.

They say the hike in commodities was due to the high cost of transportation resulting from an increment in petrol pump price.

The empty tables, some traders sleeping and the emptiness of the market, all speak to the fact that the market is not booming as was the case.

As residents share their views and hope the federal government is listening, it is their expectation that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu will be felt in the nearest future.