The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has overturned the judgment of the FCT high court which stopped Julius Abure; Farouk Ibrahim, and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Martins Esikpali John and 7 others, in a suit filed at the FCT high court, had alleged that the defendants forged several documents of the FCT high court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last elections.

delivering judgment a 3 member panel of the appellate court held that the trial court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.