Men and officers of Ondo State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have arrested four suspected kidnappers and one Indian hemp cultivator at two different locations in the state.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Akure, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Oluyemi Ibiloye, said the Indian hemp cultivator also worked as an informant for kidnappers.

He added that the arrest of the five suspects by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps was based on credible intelligence.

Four of the suspects were arrested at the Ipele Forest Reserve in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Oluyemi Ibiloye said some of the kidnapped victims have identified the suspects.

Some of the items recovered from them included four locally made guns, charms, daggers among others.

Also paraded by the NSCDC Commandant is an informant, who is also allegedly involved in Indian hemp cultivation.

He was arrested after engaging NDLEA officials in a gun duel.

The suspect, who confessed to the crime, denied being an informant.