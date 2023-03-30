Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in Ondo State have intercepted a car, loaded with compressed Indian hemp in Akure, the State capital.

A suspect was arrested with the illicit drug, weighing more than 228 kilogrammes

Correspondent Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the seizure was made possible after weeks of surveillance by men of the Agency.

The illicit drugs, which were neatly compressed in 300 pieces, were concealed in a car. A suspect was arrested with the exhibit.

Advertisement

The State Commander of NDLEA, Kayode, who paraded the suspect and the drugs before newsmen in Akure, said the command will continue to arrest those involved in the illicit trade.

The suspect confessed to committing the crime, blaming the current situation of things in the country for his involvement.