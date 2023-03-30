Vice president elect senator Kashim Shettima has paid a courtesy visit to two former heads of state resident in minna General Ibrahim Badomasi Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The vice President elect said the purpose of his visit is to pay homage to the former generals as elder statesmen and leaders that have contributed greatly to the unity of the country.

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Senator Mohamed Sani Musa, senator Abubakar Kyari ,Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the deputy Chief Whip of the Senate were were also part of the visit.

DSS CONFIRMS PLOT FOR INTERIM GOVERNMENT BY MISGUIDED POLITICAL ACTORS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria. The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis. The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.

The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, to sponsor endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of State of Emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

The DSS supports the President and Commander-in-Chief in his avowed commitment to a hitch-free handover and will assiduously work in this direction. It also supports the Presidential Transition Council and such other related bodies in the States. It will collaborate with them and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless inaugurations come 29th May, 2023.

Consequently, the Service strongly warns those organising to thwart democracy in the country to retract from their devious schemes and orchestrations.

Stakeholders, notably judicial authorities, media and the Civil Society, are enjoined to be watchful and cautious to avoid being used as instruments to subvert peace and stability of the nation. While its monitoring continues, the DSS will not hesitate to take decisive and necessary legal steps against these misguided elements to frustrate their obnoxious intentions.

Peter Afunanya PhD fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

29th March, 2023

Lagos APC Warns Lagos residents against Post-Election violence

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has sternly warned against post election violence of any kind in the State.

It stated that there are informations making the rounds that some mischief makers are plotting to cause violence in the State, warning them to desist from such and have a rethink.

The APC sent a strong warning in this regard to those planning to fornent trouble in the state in the aftermath of recently concluded elections to have a change of hearts.

Spokesman of the party, Mr Seye Oladejo who gave this warning at a news briefing in Ikeja said the state will not allow a repeat of the sad memory of ENDSARS in the state.

He said if there were records of violence in some parts of the state does not amount to the calls for the cancellation of the outcome of the exercise.

He advised that rather than those who lost out in the election calling for violence, the best place to show their grievances is the Election Petition Tribunal.

Oladejo noted that BVAS recorded 88% sucess in polling units across the country in the last general elections.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said Governor Sanwoolu will not shy away in keeping the people togather irrespective of their tribes and religion.

He said people with divisive motives must not be allowed to destroy the heritage of the state like was the case during the ENDSARS protest.

Omotoso said that it was irresponsible on the part of anyone to whip up sentiments because they lost out in the last election.

On the collection of Certificate of Return received by the Governor today, the Commissioner described it as the beginning of another phase to a greater Lagos.

