Nigeria’s vice president, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on a condolence visit to the government and people of the state following the suspected Herder militiamen invasion that killed over 100 locals across Bokkos Barkin Ladi and Mangu Council areas of the state on Christmas Eve.

The vice president is expected to visit the affected communities and victims of the attacks on Sickbay and then hold a meeting with stakeholders in the state.