According to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, self-driving cars will be accessible in the United Kingdom as early as 2026.

The Cabinet member said technology has “a huge number of potential uses,” including improving road safety and allowing disabled individuals to move independently.

Mark Harper said he expected motorists of such vehicles would be able to travel without having to watch where they are going by the end of that year.

It comes after the Government announced plans for new legislation to bring automated driving to UK roads.

Self-driving vehicles in the UK are currently in the testing phase and require a safety driver in the front seat at all times, but the Automated Vehicles Bill will allow for grocery and package delivery services without a driver as soon as 2026, the Government said in November.

But the Bill sparked concerns that the technology is not sufficiently reliable and may pose a danger to drivers and pedestrians.

Mr Harper insisted the rollout of the technology would be gradual.

He added: “It has a huge number of potential uses, the obvious one is 88 per cent or so of road traffic collisions we see today are caused by driver error of some description.

“There is a real potential for this sort of technology to actually improve safety on the roads, not just for drivers, not just for passengers, but for other vulnerable road users – pedestrians, cyclists – to really improve road safety, which is a real win for everybody.”