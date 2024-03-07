Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima has reportedly united governor Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun at an event in Abeokuta.

Both governor Abiodun and Senator Amosun have not been in good terms since the build up to the 2019 governorship election over the outcome of the APC governorship primary that produced Adekunle Akinlade and Dapo Abiodun as candidates at parallel primaries.

Former Governor Amosun backed Honourable Abdulkabir Akinlade from Ipokia local government area of Ogun West, but the national leadership of the APC led by Adams Oshiomhole recorgnised Dapo Abiodun as the authentic candidate of the party.

This forced the Amosun-backed candidate, Adekunle Akinlade to join Allied People’s Movement, APM, where contested against the APC candidate, Dapo Abiodun.

Akinalde lost the 2019 governorship election to Dapo Abiodun and also won his reelection in 2023.

But at an event in Abeokuta, videos emerged where the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima could be seen uniting the governor and his precessor through a handshake after a group picture with smiles on their faces.