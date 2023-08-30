As the world commemorates International Day for Missing persons, the International Committee of the Red Cross says it is working together with the Nigerian Red Cross society to assist families search for their missing loved ones and reunite them.

ICRC reveals that about 23,000 people in Nigeria are registered as missing by their families, with 15,000 alone in Borno state being the epicenter of Boko Haram insurgency.

The organization reaffirms commitment in locating families who are missing, so as to reunite them back to their loved ones.

