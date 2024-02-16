Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Sokoto State Command have arrested a group of Five persons suspected to be members of a kidnapping syndicate.

The arrests were made along the Bodinga-Tambunwal Highway on Tuesday, 13th of February 2024, according to a statement issued by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

ACP Adejobi said the suspects were also found to be in possession of three (3) AK-47, 90 rounds of live ammunition, and 3 AK-47 magazines.

Advertisement



The suspects are Abdullahi Ali, Aliyu Mohammed, Abdullahi Umar, Aliyu Abdullahi and Mohammed Anas all confessed to the crime and revealed they were on their way to Tambuwal for a kidnapping operation before being thwarted by the men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Similarly, on the 14th of February 2024, at about 5.50pm, some suspected bandits were spotted close to Gigane Village, Sokoto State, and were immediately pursued by operatives of the State Tactical Team.

Upon contact, the bandits engaged the operatives in a fierce gun duel, and some of them were killed, while one GPMG rifle with six (6) live ammunition was recovered at the scene.

Efforts have been intensified to locate other fleeing members of the gang and criminally minded elements in the state and cause them to face the wrath of the law.