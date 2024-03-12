The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the launch of the Special Intervention Squad of the Police in Kaduna state.

He mentioned that the initiative, initially planned for April, has been fast-tracked due to the unfortunate incidents of the kidnapping of students in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The IG made this announcement during his visit to the governor and officials of the Kaduna state government on Tuesday.

His visit is coming five days after the kidnapping of 287 students by armed terrorists in Kuriga community.

Vice President Kashim Shettima also visited on Saturday, revealing Presiden Tinubu’s directives to security agencies to spare no effort in rescuing the abducted students.

The IGP further said the police will to adopt all strategies, including non-kinetic approaches, to ensure the safe rescue or release of the students.