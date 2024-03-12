There was mild drama at the commencement of the plenary session of the Senate as Senators exchanged words over the claim by Senator Abdul Ningi who had indicted the National Assembly for padding the 2024 budget with a whooping sum of N3tn.

At about 11 am, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Olamileken Adeola (Ogun West), who was visibly angry, stormed into the chamber saying “No closed door, let’s do it open.”

Senator Ningi had in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday, alleged that the budget passed by the National Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year, is N25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7tn.

Senator Ningi in the interview was quoted to have said, “For the first time in Nigerian history, today we are operating two different budgets. One budget was approved by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Tinubu and the one was implemented by the presidency.”

Senator Adeola read the transcribed version of Senator Ningi’s BBC Hausa Interview and called on the Senate to immediately take action as he is guilty of breach of privilege.

The majority of senators supported this move, including Senator Joel Onowakpa, who seconded the motion raised by Senator Olamilekan.

However, Senator Adamu Aliero pleaded with the Senate to give Ningi the opportunity to defend himself.

Senator Ningi who was also seen carrying a bunch of heavy documents before dropping them on his table, Shouted “give me the opportunity to defend myself.”.

Responding to this, Akpabio said: “We give you respect as a ranking Senator, but if you stop talking and give Senator Ningi the opportunity to jump up and start talking, we won’t allow that. This is not BBC Hausa.”

In His reaction, Senator Ningi denied saying the 2024 budget was padded.

At the Senate open session, Ningi described comments attributed to him as fake.

Plenary was still on as of the time of this report.