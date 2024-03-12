The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission To beam its searchlight on the phenomenon of Crude Oil Theft In Nigeria.

The NNPCL GMD disclosed this at a meeting with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ola Olukoyede.

Mr Kyari said that going by the volume of Oil Stolen daily and the brazenness with which the perpetrators operate, Crude Oil Theft is the most humongous and virulent economic crime in Nigeria that must attract the attention of the EFCC.

He Said “As we continue to do our best to deepen transparency and stamp out corruption from the system, there is one big challenge that you will need to help us with, Mr. Chairman. That challenge is crude theft. It fits into everything you have said – the people, the asset, the opportunity, and the absence of deterrence.”

“We have deactivated 6,409 illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region. Today, we have disconnected up to 4,846 illegal pipes connected to our pipelines, that is out of 5,543 such illegal connection points. That means there are a vast number of such connections that we have not removed.

“These things don’t just happen from the blues. They happen in communities and locations we all know. As we remove one illegal connection, another one comes up. It is sad, Mr. Chairman.”

“This kind of thing does not happen anywhere else in the world. When we say illegal connections, they are not invisible things, they are big pipes that require some level of expertise to be installed. Some of them are of the same size as the trunk line itself. No one would produce crude oil knowing fully well that it is not going to get to the terminal. That is why nobody is putting money into the business. So, you can’t grow production.”