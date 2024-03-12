The Senate has suspended Senator Abdul Ningi for a period of 3 Months over false and unsubstantiated Budget Padding Allegations against the leadership of the Senate and the Presidency.

The Suspension of the Bauchi Central Senator who was also a former deputy majority Leader of the House of Representatives came after much drama at Senate Plenary.

Senator Ningi had come under fire from members of the Senate after an interview with the Hausa service of the British Broadcasting Corporation where he alleged that the 2024 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly is not the one being implemented by the Executive.

He added that the sum of 3.7 Trillion Naira was padded onto the budget by the National Assembly leadership with the total sum of the budget passed by the legislator only 25 Trillion while the one being implemented by the Executive is 28.7 Trillion Naira.

His suspension was originally proposed by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from Ondo South who moved that he should be suspended and denied of his rights and privileges for 12 Months.

Seconding the motion Senator Ede Dafinone from Delta Central Senatorial District said Senator Ningi should be suspended for a period of Twelve Months having failed to provide any evidence nor show remorse having had opportunities to do so.

Presenting a counter motion, Senator Tahir Monguno, from Borno North urged the Senate to refer him to the Ethics and Privileges Committee of the Senate for Investigation and recommendation of sanctions if found guilty.

He also invoked Order 95 one of the Standing rules of the Senate in his submission which was roundly rejected by Senators.

Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong from Cross River South amended the motion for his suspension reducing the period to 6 Months from 12 Months.

This was further amended by Abdulfatai Buhari from Oyo North who pleaded that his period of suspension be reduced further to 3 Months.

His amendment was accepted and the Motion put to vote with a resounding Aye.