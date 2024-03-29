The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio says he is yet to receive any letter issuing him a 7 day ultimatum to reverse the suspension of the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi

He also says the decision to suspend the Lawmaker is a decision of the senate and not his sole decision.

Senator Akpabio’s was responding to an earlier statement by the the lawmaker’s legal representative, Femi Falana about the deadline given to the President of the Senate over the suspension of the Bauchi Lawmaker .

He said this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when he returned from a trip to the IPU Assembly in Geneva .

It appears Senator Ningi is not keeping quiet over his suspension, he maintains that it is illegal and have sent out an ultimatum through Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria threatening legal consequences if his suspension is not reversed.

The President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio on his return from the International Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva, says the embattled Senator Ningi still has his chance to appease his colleages he has falsely accused of budget padding.

Senator Akpabio has also sent out his goodwill message to President Bola Tinubu in felicitation of his 72nd Birthday.

He also wished Christian Faithful a hearty a happy celebration of Easter Festivities.