President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has arrived at the National Assembly to Preside over Tuesday’s legislative plenary.

Today’s plenary will generate so much attention as it is expected to address the N3.7 trillion budget padding allegation made by the Lawmaker representing Bauchi Central , Senator Abdul Ningi.

Senator Abdul Ningi , that had alleged an unexplained N3.7 trillion was added in the 2024 National Budget.

This statement unsettled many members of the Senate who found the claims to be misleading, and portraying the legislative arm of government in a bad light.

But Senator Ningi insists that he stands by some of his allegation, but says some others were taken out of context.

The senator says he is ready to face the wrath of the Senate even if it might lead to his suspension from the Red Chamber .

The Bauchi Senator is also present at Today’s plenary as his fate hangs in the balance.